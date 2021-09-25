‘The Witcher’ Returns With Season 2 First Look

Netflix’s big online fan convention slash publicity hullabaloo Tudum featured first looks at dozens of movies and shows, including Stranger Things, Extraction 2, Cobra Kai, and The Sandman. But the main event after three hours of hype and appearances by half the movie and television stars in Los Angeles, was the return of The Witcher. That tells you a thing or two about how big the first season of the show was for Netflix, and how high their expectations are for Season 2.

They’re so high, in fact, that Netflix debuted not one but two first looks at the new season. (So a first look and, uh, a second look?) Here is the first...

And here is the second...

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski and created for television by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia; Freya Allen plays Crown Princess Ciri. 76 million households watched the first season of The Witcher in its first month of release, making it one of the streaming service’s most-watched series to date. (The show was also credited with sparking renewed interest in The Witcher video game series.)

Tudum also debuted the first behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher: Blood Origins, the new prequel to the main show. It’s set some 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, and stars Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh.

Season 2 of The Witcher premieres on Netflix on December 17. It will run for eight episodes on the streaming service. As part of Tudum, Netflix also confirmed that The Witcher will also return for a third season in the future.

