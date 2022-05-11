The Wizard of Oz Back in Local Theaters For a Limited Time

Whoa, this is pretty cool news for classic movie fans. The Wizard of Oz will be back in theaters for a limited time this summer thanks to Warner Bros. and Fathom Events, according to Collider.

If you're wondering why it's hitting theaters again, it's to honor and celebrate what would have been the star of the movie, Judy Garland's 100th birthday. Of course, Garland played Dorothy. Did you know this was one of the first movies to use color? When Garland sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" everyone got chills...I still do when I hear it. Garland was also the one who coined the iconic phrase, "There's no place like home."

Save the dates. It will only be shown for two days, Sunday, June 5th and Monday, June 6th. Garland was born on June 10th 1922. The movie will be playing in 800 theaters across the country, including a bunch of local ones. Both dates the showtimes will be at 3pm and 7pm.

Where can you see it around here?

Regal Burlington 20

Regal Oxford Valley 14

AMC Neshaminy 24

Regal Commerce Center 18 on Route 1 in North Brunswick

You'll get to see a rare scene that was cut from the original movie where the Scarecrow does a dance routine.

Fun fact...I was in the Cranbury Elementary School production of The Wizard of Oz when I was a kid (every school has had a production of it, right?). I played the good witch. Lol.

It's truly a legendary show with not many people around the world unaware of the Yellow Brick Road, the ruby slippers, the lollipop guild, the munchkins, and the Wicked Witch of the West with her green face (that I'm still terrified of, even as an adult. lol).

To find a theater near you and to buy tickets, click here.

Don't miss this cool theater experience.

