There are plenty of foods from New Jersey that are amazing, but what are the foods that make you feel at home?

Each county and even town in New Jersey is known for producing some of the most famous foods known throughout the state. A lot of the foods we know and love as New Jersey residents are Italian based or you can find them on the boardwalk.

We’re known for some of these staple food items and these for sure have to bring you some nostalgia or comfort. Growing up in New Jersey, I didn’t know that other people had no idea what Pork Roll was (also yes, I say pork roll, but I don’t care what you call it just stop fighting about it)!

It’s easy to take for granted the amazing produce and diner classics that Jersey is well known for, so we had to shine some light on some of the most well-known food items throughout the state.

My favorite part about living in New Jersey is that after a long night you can get to any diner and get a big plate of disco fries. When I was younger, I didn’t realize how lucky I was to be able to go to any diner and get a good hoagie or a Trenton Burger.

After I went to college, I realized that people in other states don’t have these experiences, and while being someone who loves their food, I honestly just felt sorry for them. These are the 12 foods that define New Jersey!

12 Foods That Define New Jersey From boardwalk to some Italian-American classics, here's a list of foods that define the garden state.