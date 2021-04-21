These are the Two Best Farmers Markets in Bucks County

I'm so happy it's finally getting warmer! I don't know about you, but my mood completely changes once its nice outside. We can finally break away from hoodies and oversized sweatpants, and start wearing clothes that actually make us feel good about ourselves. Ever since the temperature started rising, I've been getting out of the house a lot more. I had a random urge this past week to go to a farmer's market, so that's exactly what I did. I put on a cute outfit and my boyfriend and I literally had a date at the Doylestown Farmers Market.

I'm sure you can imagine that Covid-19 impacted a lot of local businesses in a negative way this past year. So now that we're allowed back outside again, it's important more than ever to support these local businesses, farmers and artisans.

Let me tell you the two best farmers markets that you should definitely hit up. These two have the best reviews on Google and Yelp. Plus, I've been there myself so I can vouch. The Doylestown Farmers Market is a county favorite. According to Google reviews, it has been described as a wonderful atmosphere, a true gem, quaint and more. I will tell you that it's pretty small. But I found that the bigger the farmer's market, the more overwhelming it is. However the setting is beautiful and it is completely outdoors. According to Patch, The Doylestown Farmers Market is currently open and runs Saturdays through Nov. 20. Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's located on South Hamilton Street between West Oakland Avenue and West State Street, Doylestown.

Another must-visit farmers market is None Such Farm in Buckingham Township. This is a true hidden gem and it so pleasant to visit. According to Patch, this place is especially known for it locally-grown corn. People come from far and wide to get fresh produce and meat from this farm.

"Bucks County Master Farmers. Pricey but very good! Excellent quality.. Long time customer. Just redid most of the store/shop. Great butcher - excellent veggies, farm across the street, bakery, make sure you stop by. You won't be disappointed. Great prepared foods to take home," a long time customer wrote on google.

So try them out! The weather is supposed to be nice this weekend. And don't forget your mask!