These NJ mall Santas will be behind plexiglass or Zooming in 2020

Visits with Santa at some New Jersey malls are going to look different this year, as a Pennsylvania-based company has announced touch-less plans for its properties during the 2020 holiday season.

Malls owned by Pennslyvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) confirmed Santa will be arriving with socially distant, virtual, and in-person option options amid the pandemic.

"This year, for the safety of visitors and himself, Santa will be stationed behind a plexiglass protection shield with a bench in front for visitors to sit," according to a press release from PREIT, which has a total of 19 properties listed on its website.

In New Jersey, Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall and Cumberland Mall in Vineland -- all say that Santa will be arriving on Nov. 6 with socially distant, in-person, and virtual options amid the pandemic.

In Pennsylvania, Santa will be arriving at the Fashion District Philadelphia (on December 4), Plymouth Meeting Mall (on November 12), Exton Square (on November 6 ), and Willow Grow Park Mall (on November 7).

For pictures, guests and Santa are "permitted to remove their masks for a quick snap," the same release said.

A virtual experience will also be offered by the mall properties, too, by reservation, for a 5-minute one-on-one Zoom call with Santa and a "recording of the conversation" as a souvenir.

Although visits with Santa are free, reservations still are required. Photo packages start at $19.99.

Amid added precautions, the malls still are offering pet family photos with Santa every Monday from Nov. 9 through Dec. 14, also by reservation only.

As of Sunday, none of the NJ malls operated by Simon had posted plans for 2020 visits with Santa amid COVID-19.

