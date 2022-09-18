Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state

As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz.

A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.

Their loss.

So am I alone in this or do you also miss these things after some time out of state?

The Jersey pace

To put it bluntly, we get s*** done in New Jersey. There’s no dilly-dallying. Anytime I’m in another state it seems like everything takes MUCH longer than we would allow, from placing an order at a fast food place to grocery store cashiers.

Move it along, people!

SIphotography SIphotography loading...

Having our gas pumped for us

To be clear, I think we should have the option of pumping our own gas, but I can’t deny that it’s a bit of a luxury.

When going to other states’ gas stations I almost feel the urge to flex that we don’t have to get out of our cars in New Jersey.

I’m pretty sure I would only be met with weird looks, but dammit I'm Jersey proud!

Oil Drives Gasoline Prices Higher Getty Images loading...

A decent slice of pizza

I know it’s obvious but it has to be said. Do you ever go to order a slice of pizza elsewhere forgetting how wildly different pizza is in other states?

It’s incredibly sobering. You can't help but praise a Jersey slice after seeing what the other states have to offer.

Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley Rob Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

Flow of traffic

Much like the pace of workflow mentioned earlier, the speed on the roads is a different beast everywhere else.

As much as I get annoyed when I see the Jersey slide, I’m so happy to be back with like-minded drivers after driving behind someone going the (shudders) *speed limit* in the left lane.

shalunts shalunts loading...

So you know what, Jersey, we can mock you all we want (and we will, it's our right), but there's no denying that we miss you when we have to leave.

Well, except for the taxes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Questions to ask to see if someone’s REALLY from New Jersey

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner