This Asian Fusion Restaurant is Expanding to Princeton NJ This Fall!

Hungry for some ramen, Princeton?

If you haven't heard of Ani Ramen House, they're a New Jersey-based asian fusion restaurant with 7 locations around the state. And according to NJ.com, they're about to open their 8th location in downtown Princeton this fall!

Their new location will be at 140 Nassau St., with plans to open for business this October! No word yet on the exact date, but it's pretty soon!

I'll definitely have to make some lunch plans to check this place out because this food looks insane. Insanely delicious! These ramen bowls are no joke.

If you're not up for ramen, there are other delicious options, like kurobuta sausage, bao buns, don-buri bowls, and a yummy selection of sides and add-ons, like braised pork belly, kimchi, shrimp and fried tofu. Check out their full menu HERE.

Bao wow! Tell me you're not drooling looking at these shrimp bao buns!

NJ.com says they'll also have a Mochinut kiosk. Mochinuts are a sweet, chewy, doughy dessert that's a cross between mochi and donuts. Cute, right?

I can already imagine Princeton students making this their new favorite lunch/dinner spot.

Ani Ramen House's other New Jersey locations are in Montclair, Maplewood, Cranford, New Brunswick, Summit, and two in Jersey City. Hopefully soon they'll expand into South Jersey as well.

Are you excited for this new location opening? Where do you think some of the best spots to grab ramen are? Drop your recommendations in the comments!

