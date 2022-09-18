8 places in New Jersey to still enjoy fireworks this fall

Just because summer is over and we’re back to our regular scheduled program doesn’t mean we can’t pretend we’re still in it.

I’m a big fan of the fall season. It’s actually my favorite season of the four, but the one thing I miss the most when we transition from the hot summery days to the crispy autumn nights is fireworks.

Fireworks are something we look forward to every year because it establishes summer.

One of the biggest fireworks displays in the country takes place right here in our area on the Hudson River; the Macy’s Fourth of July Firework show.

But it doesn’t have to be the Fourth of July to see them (although fireworks on the 4th are special ones).

Summer in New Jersey is filled with festivals, fairs, and carnivals and they all have a firework display to end the night.

You can even experience a firework show at the shore and on the beach during the summertime.

It’s something we don’t get during the winter that we look forward to the most when the weather starts to warm up again.

I enjoy a good firework display so much that my family and I travel down to Disney World during the winter just to see the fireworks show over Cinderella Castle. (And for all you Disney fans, they just announced the return of the “Happily Ever After” firework show at the Magic Kingdom for 2023!)

Now that we are into September, there is still time to catch those fireworks shows you love so much.

It’s a great family outing after a week of work and school and the best part is it won’t be 80 degrees while you’re standing outside watching the display.

Here are 8 events taking place in New Jersey where you can still see a great firework display:

Branchburg Country Fair

235 Baird Rd, Somerville, NJ

Saturday, September 24

It’s a day full of activities, food, crafters, vendors, and entertainment, and it ends with fireworks.

Laurita Winery Food Truck Festival

85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt, NJ

The winery hosts a few food truck fests throughout September, October, and November where they end Saturday night with a fireworks show.

North Brunswick 40th Annual Heritage Day

2051 Route 130S, North Brunswick Township, NJ

Saturday, October 1

This event features live music, food vendors, and a fireworks display at dusk.

Wildwood Crest Seafarers Celebration

Along New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood Crest, NJ

Saturday, September 24

It’s a massive street festival featuring crafts and food vendors, children's entertainment, live music, and much more! There’s a beachfront fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Jenkinson's Seafood Festival Fireworks

300 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Saturday, September 17

It’s a Seafood Festival in downtown Point Pleasant Beach followed by the final fireworks of the season.

Howell Day & Green Fair

574 Route 547, Howell Township, NJ

Saturday, September 24

This event features rides, vendors and food, live entertainment by the Howell High School Marching Band, and fireworks at dusk.

South Toms River Food Trucks and Craft Beer Festival

Route 166, South Toms River, NJ

Saturday, October 8

This food truck and craft beer fest includes a bounce house, live bands, and local vendors. Fireworks will take place at dusk.

The Somerset Patriots Post Game Fireworks

1 Patriots Park, Bridgewater, NJ

Saturday, September 17

It’s the last postgame fireworks show of the season.

