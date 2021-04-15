Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose Likely Needed Within 12 Months, Pfizer CEO Says

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla just said that people will "likely" need a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.

Bourla made the comments during an event with CVS health on Tuesday. NBC News was the first to report on the comments.

Pfizer's vaccine currently calls for two doses administered roughly 28 days apart would, but this would mark the need for a third dose of the vaccine within 12 months.

Bourla also said that it's possible the vaccination will become an annual thing.

Earlier this year, Pfizer said they were testing a third dose of the vaccine to understand the response to the new variants of the virus,