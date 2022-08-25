This Beloved Deli and Pizzeria in Gibbsboro NJ Closes After 40+ Years

Oh no... South Jersey just lost another favorite, staple, long-time business.

Masso's Deli and Pizzaria in Gibbsboro NJ has permanently closed its doors after more than 40 years in business.

According to NJ.com, the long-standing eatery closed on Sunday Aug 21. Not only that, but their charming house-like ice cream stand next door, Masso's Water Ice and Custard will also permanently shut its doors this weekend, on Aug 28.

They first made the announcement via their Facebook page on Aug. 19. Check out the emotional post below

As someone whose lived around the corner from this deli for most of my life, this one hurts. It's never not been there, as far as my memory goes. There are so many memories experienced there, as you can see from the hundreds of comments!

"I am so sorry to hear this. I have so many amazing memories from there as a kid. Thank you for always having all of the candy, pizza, and ice cream a kid could ever want!" said one Facebook user.

"Thank you for being a part of the community for so many years with great service and pizza/sandwiches and water ice! We will miss you!" said another.

And hundreds more comments just like that! We loved this place.

As for myself, I can remember sitting on the ice cream stand patio as a little girl eating ice cream with my mom and sister. Their delicious cheesesteaks and pizza were a trusted, tried-and-true go-to at our house in all the time we lived in Voorhees NJ.

Be sure to get your last fix of Masso's ice cream and water ice before they shut down on Aug 28!

We'll miss you, Masso's!

