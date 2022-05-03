This Is New Jersey’s Best Airbnb If You’re On A Budget This Summer

Are you starting to make your vacation plans and are trying to keep them on a budget? This may be the information that will make your summer.

Could you imagine having an Airbnb with a great ocean view in one of the great destination towns in the Garden State for under $150?

All the research on this was done by Love Exploring, and they came up with a great "under $150" option in each state, so if your vacation is going to be out of state this summer, this is a great tool for you.

We know the Garden State can often be a pricey place to be. If your plans involve keeping it close to home, New Jersey does have some more affordable options than you might think.

For example, Love Exploring found an Airbnb condo in Atlantic City that has an unbelievable ocean view, and it's under that $150 budget we've been talking about.

This condo, as a matter of fact, could be yours for only $110 a night. That's an incredible deal. That is, of course, if you can lock in before it's not available.

The good news here is that there are good prices to be had if you look hard enough and you act quickly. The bad news is most people have already acted quickly, so there's no time to waste.

We've waited a long time for a summer where we could be normal, and yes, everybody wants a piece of Jersey Shore fun this time of year, so it might not be easy to set up your New Jersey stay-cation, but it's absolutely worth it.

