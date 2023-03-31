This Is The 3rd Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Hamilton, NJ Within 10 Days

Hamilton, New Jersey has been the hot spot for lottery ticket wins lately. This is officially the third big winning lottery ticket that has been sold in Hamilton, New Jersey in the last 10 days.

They’ve been pretty lucky lately, to say the least, so if you’re looking to buy tickets, maybe try somewhere in Hamilton! A ticket that was worth $140,000 was sold at the Rite Aid Pharmacy which is located at 1801 Kuser Road in Hamilton.

Crazy right? It was a Jersey Cash 5 ticket that hit the $140,764 jackpot on Thursday, March 30 according to tapingo.net.

The ticket that was sold matched all five numbers drawn which were 03, 20, 35, 39 and 41. The Xtra number in the drawing was 02. Just for selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000.

Within the past 10 days, there have been 3 different lucky lottery winners that have boughten tickets sold in Hamilton. On Tuesday, March 28, a third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven which is located at 900 Arena Drive and was worth $10,000.

The other winning ticket sold within the last 10 days was a Cash 5 ticket that’s jackpot was worth $221,332 and was sold at Hamilton’s Welsh Farms which matched all five numbers drawn. Good things come in threes, Hamilton!

