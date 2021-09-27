This is the Highest Paying Job You Can Get in Pennsylvania with ZERO Experience

Jobs are hard to come by these days. As if the the unemployment rate wasn't already high enough, the coronavirus pandemic didn't help things at all. And on that rare occasion that a company is hiring, they require you to have a least 12 years of experience, a master's degree and a recommendation letter from the President of the United States himself.

It's almost impossible to start a new career nowadays without experience and that places a lot of people in the unqualified category.

But fear not! There is some hope out there. If you got laid off during the pandemic or you simply are looking to start over on a whim. There are some professions that you can maneuver your way into without having any experience. And believe it or not, some of these jobs pay MORE than the current national median income of $42,000.

According to The Interview Guys, a study was conducted to determine the highest paid jobs that don't require any previous experience. Did you know that you can be a recreation and fitness studies teacher and earn over $66,000 a year? Specifically in the state of Pennsylvania, gym teachers can make around $67,100 a year, according to Career Explorer.

The next highest paying jobs are plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters. Typically these workers make around $56,000, according to The Interview Guys. Right now on Zip Recruiter there is a job opening for a Master Plumber in Pennsylvania and the starting rate is $92,000. Now that is way above the normal salary for a plumber. Normally a plumber in Pennsylvania can make $60,169 an year according to Zip Recruiter. Not bad right?

Happy job hunting!