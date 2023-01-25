“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.

You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate.

Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.

Its first New Jersey location will open at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Jan 27. The next two locations will open at the Bridgewater Commons in Bridgewater NJ, and an unspecified location somewhere in Wayne NJ.

Fogo de Chão specializes in all-you-can-eat, freshly barbecued meats and sides. We're talkin' New York Strip steak, filet mignon, bacon-wrapped chicken, bacon-wrapped steak, lamb chops, beef ribs, bone-in ribeye, even dry-aged Tomahawk steak, and more! Sliced directly from the cooking spit onto your plate. You drooling yet?

I went to Fogo De Chão in Philadelphia on Christmas Day with my family, and it was AMAZING. Some of the best meats I've ever tasted... I didn't know when to tell them to stop serving me meat on my plate even though I was already so full. It was just too good. Especially the steaks!

Have you ever been? If you're a meat-lover, you've gotta give it a try. Reservations recommended. Check out their website and Instagram page @fogo for details!

