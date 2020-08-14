This Snapchat Filter Makes Your Dog Look Like a Disney Character

If there are two things I love in this world, they are Disney movies and my dog Norman. Snapchat must be monitoring me and know that because I found a filter that MADE MY WEEK.

The filter is called "cartoon face" and works on humans and animals. It essentially gives you really big Disney-princess-style animated eyes and other facial features. You can even switch out minor details to make it customizable like eyelashes, eyebrows, and eye color.

Of course, when I saw this I knew I had to give it a go not only on myself but also Norman. He isn't a big fan of having his picture taken, but I got him to hold still long enough for a few good ones.

If you want to try this filter out on your pet, just open Snapchat. If you don't see it in your filter options right away, tap the search icon and search for "cartoon face". Then tap it when it shows up. Happy snapping!