Dog Park Beer Garden Opening In Philly This Weekend

Those that are dog owners probably take their furry friend to the dog park during the day to make sure the dog has a good day. After the dog has had his or her fun you take him home and you take yourself to a beer garden, right?

That sounds like a lot of time you have to waste having to take the dog back home and then get ready to go out again.

We have good news for you. You'll be doing less planning next time you want to go grab a drink and take your furry friend to a dog park.

Philly Voice recently shared that there is a new fun place for you and your furry friend. It is the Craft Hall's new off-leash dog park and beer garden.

Are you really going to tell me that The Unleashed Bark and Beer and Puppy Porch is not a dog owner's dream come true? It sounds like it will be my favorite place when I get my Cane Corso.

According to Philly Voice, The Unleashed Bark and Beer and Puppy Porch will open on Friday, July 30 at 4 pm. That is the perfect time because it will be right after you get out of work.

The Unleashed Bark and Beer and Puppy Porch is located at 901 N. Delaware Ave in the City of Brotherly Love.

We also learned from Patch.com that The Unleashed Bark and Beer and Puppy Porch will have "Peach BARKarita and Virgin Colada and Cucumber Fresca, and non acloholic cocktails made for dogs."

You and your furry friend can enjoy a drink together. Who would've thought that day would happen outside of your house.