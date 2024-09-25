These days, it seems as if everyone has a presence on at least one social media platform.

From Facebook to Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Snapchat, the options are endless.

While some people post about what's going on in their lives, others prefer to lurk quietly, scrolling through posts without ever commenting or hitting the "like" button.

Then, of course, we have the over-sharers.

They tend to share every single thing they eat, every step they took on their last vacation, to, well, not-so-great moments, like when they're bloody, in need of stitches in the Emergency Room. Yuck.

Be careful.

Those impulsive posts, whether they’re about a wild night out or your hot take on the latest political issue, can land you in hot water with family, friends, or even your boss.

Remember, once something is posted online, it’s out there for good.

Luckily, if you’re in New Jersey, there are some important laws that can protect you on social media.

You may (or may not) be aware that New Jersey is an "employment at will" state.

That means you can leave your job at any time, and employers can fire you without warning at anytime as well. Click here for more details.

This can include reasons related to your social media activity.

If a post causes tension among co-workers, it might be seen as harassment.

Harassment can lead to disciplinary action or even termination. Find out more here.

However, there’s some good news.

New Jersey has laws that protect your privacy on social media.

Employers are prohibited from requiring you to reveal your social media usernames or passwords.

This means they can’t force you to give them access to your accounts.

So, what’s the takeaway?

Keep your social media activity in check.

If you think before you post, you’ll likely avoid any unnecessary drama at work or with your loved ones.

Staying informed about your rights can help you navigate the tricky waters of online sharing while keeping your job secure.

Happy posting.

