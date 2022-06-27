Sleep Under The Stars With The Safari Animals At Six Flags: Great Adventure

The Six Flags: Great Adventure Wild Safari has an insanely cool offer that you and your family need to take advantage of.

I saw that it’s being advertised that the theme park is offering park goers and animal lovers everywhere to spend a night at the Six Flags Wild Safari.

You can spend a night camping under the stars and get a bunch of seriously cool perks that come along with it.

Not only do you get to pitch a tent on the actual safari, but you’ll get to spend your overnight stay taking advantage of these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities also!

There are offers for giraffe feedings, animal presentations, a movie under the stars, s’mores to snack on and all of your meals are included in one price while you’re on the property.

This event is the perfect way to bring your family on a camping trip of a lifetime surrounded by a bunch of beautiful safari animals.

It says clearly on their website though that this event is for 5 and older and if you are under the age of 18, you must be accompanied by an adult.

This event is extremely exclusive and is truly one of a kind, so you should check this out while you can!

This event is only running between July 15 and July 16 from 5:30 pm and 9:30 am.

There are only a few spots left so get your hands on these quickly because they posted that they’re first come first serve!

Tickets are going for $199.99 per person, but considering the perks you get, this is a pretty good deal!

