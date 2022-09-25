A new and delicious burger restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill. It's called BurgerFi, and it'll be located off Kings Highway.

Admittedly, I'm a burger snob. I am ride or die for Shake Shack, and there aren't many restaurants that live up to their burgers, but BurgerFi is one of them.

Their burgers and chicken sandwiches, in my opinion, are juicy, flavorful, and 100 percent worth the hype.

They cook up all-natural burgers made of 100 percent Angus beef, and they even offer a meatless Beyond Burger.

I've had to journey to Philly's Fashion District area (off Market Street) to get my BurgerFi on, but by the end of this month, I won't have to go so far!

BurgerFi is eyeing its Cherry Hill Grand Opening for around September 23rd, NJ.com reports.

Get our free mobile app

BurgerFi's Cherry Hill restaurant will be located at 1584 Kings Highway North.

My personal favorites? BurgerFi's Conflicted Burger, which has two patties and cheese sauce, and the All-Day Breakfast Burger, topped with a fried egg, hash browns, and maple syrup.

Eight Huge Eyesores in Absecon and Galloway that Need to Go All eight of these abandoned or deteriorating buildings are along the White Horse Pike.

Delicious Cape May Restaurants Open Year-Round 2022-2023 The off-season is my favorite time of year to visit Cape May. You will find that the least crowded time is a great time to try some delicious Cape May restaurants that stay open year-round or most of the off-season.