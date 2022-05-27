Three-Day Crawfish & Music Festival Is Back in Augusta NJ

If you have a taste for delicious New Orleans Southern creole food but you don't have a plane ticket, don't worry! Because there's about to be a whole bunch of it, right here in New Jersey!

Hope you like crawfish, because the Michael Arnone Crawfish Fest is back and better than ever for an amazing 3 days filled with music, camping, and all the southern food and crawfish you can handle! The event takes place from Friday, June 3 - Sunday, June 5, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds (37 Plains Road Augusta, NJ).

This is a HUGE festival, that has in the past attracted around 20,000 attendees! It's been an annual tradition since the late 80's, according to the event website.

Unfortunately, the festival has to be canceled in 2020 and 2021, falling prey to the pandemic that put a halt to so many other events. But in 2022, with live events beginning to kick back up into gear, The Crawfish Fest is no exception.

This year, patrons will enjoy music that'll make you feel like you're down South, cruising down the French Quarters of New Orleans. There will be live Jazz, Delta Blues, New Orleans R&B, Brass, Gospel, and Cajun music from over 20 different artists on 3 different stages.

But what you're really coming for is the food - glorious food!

Enjoy Boiled Crawfish, Pork Sausage/Chicken Jambalaya, Crawfish Etouffee, Alligator Sausage, Po-boys (oyster,shrimp and catfish), Char Grilled Oysters, Southern Fried Chicken, and so much more! Dishes will cost $14 or less!

Crawfish - the steamy star of the show!

Don't tell my (southern) grandma... but this jambalaya looks better than hers!

Char-grilled oysters are a MUST! They were my favorite when I visited N'awlins last year.

Tickets are $40 for one-day admission when you purchase online, You can also purchase them for $45 per person at the gate day-of. Fortunately, if you had already purchased tickets from the canceled 2020 festival, they'll be honored for this year. Attendees 14 or younger are free with an adult. Parking is FREE.

Buy your tickets HERE!

Will you be attending the Crawfish Fest? Let us know what you're most excited to eat!

The 10 Best Spots For Finger Licking Ribs In Ocean County, NJ