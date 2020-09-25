Three Popular Philly Restaurants Adding Locations at Live! Hotel and Casino

As we get closer to the opening of South Philadelphia's Live! Hotel and Casino that is slated for early 2021, we are learning more information about what to expect from the location and what will be included in the new location. According to Philly Voice, Sang Kee, Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, and Termini Brothers will be located in the dining area of the hotel and casino that will be located on 101 Street Market. These three dining locations are well known and beloved local restaurants to Philly natives.

Sang Kee, which is dubbed “Philly’s Best Chinese Takeout”, will have their traditional dishes and dim sum, and Chinese dishes that have always been favorites in their restaurant. Lorenzo and Sons Pizza will be serving their gourmet pizzas that they are known for, and Termini Brothers will be just the place you need for dessert! On their menu, there will be cannolis, cake, cookies, and other baked goods!

By incorporating these three restaurants, it is paying respect towards local businesses in Philadelphia, according to Philly Voice. As the opening gets closer, it is expected that more restaurants will be added to the list. Not to mention, a 24/7 bar will also be in the hotel and casino. The Live! Hotel and Casino has been in the works since 2014 and is expected to have entertainment and meeting spaces on top of the hotel rooms, slots, and live action game tables, according to Philly Voice. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait until the grand opening in 2021!