It’s official! Yung Gravy was spotted in Mercer County, NJ this week and we are totally freaking out!

If you live anywhere near the TCNJ campus, you may have caught a glimpse of the “TikTok Milf Hunter” strolling around Ewing just this past Tuesday. If you don’t have TikTok and have NO idea who I’m talking about, Yung Gravy is a rapper who got most of his clout from TikTok.

He’s notorious for going for older women and had a huge scandal with the mother of TikTok star, Addison Rae. Yung Gravy isn’t shy when it comes to expressing his love for older women either.

There have been viral trends about him that include TikTokers showing off their moms and hoping that he’ll respond. His first song that started to blow up online thanks to TikTok (of course) was Mr.Clean, but you probably know him from his hit song from this year (2022) Betty, which we play on PST all the time.

Quite frankly, I can’t get enough of it. Yung Gravy was spotted doing a performance on the TCNJ Campus for TCNJ’s CUB (College Union Board), which is the College’s student-led programming board.

Yung Gravy rolled into Ewing, NJ, and did a performance for some of the students in their Rec Center that they completely transformed into a concert venue. We don’t always get a ton of celebrity spottings in Mercer County, so it’s always such a cool thing to happen when this happens.

It seems like he came out and did all of his hits for all of the college students, which is such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

