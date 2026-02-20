Three local guys, Keith Dimmick, Cornelius Wehkamp, and Jake O'Grady are hoping you'll become a regular at the new restaurant they're creating in their hometown. It's starting to take shape and is expected to be open by mid-March.

Ewing Eats via Facebook Ewing Eats via Facebook loading...

New restaurant, Ewing Eats: Sandwich & Grill is coming to Serenity Plaza in Ewing

Ewing Eats: Sandwich & Grill is coming soon to Serenity Plaza, known to most in the area as the Marrazzo's shopping center on Parkway Avenue. It's taking over the space where SNG Burgers once was.

Google Google loading...

READ MORE: Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken opening in Lawrence

The owners are working hard to transform the space to welcome locals and beyond. They say they're doing it for the community. There's certainly an influx of people in that area with the new Ewing Town Center across the street from the shopping center.

Sandwiches and grilled foods will be on the Ewing Eats menu

I got a sneak peek at the menu. You're going to love it. There will be a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and all your favorite grill items, along with loaded fries and salads. There will be a few tables for you to chill and eat inside, a standing counter/table, and of course you can grab and go.

Get our free mobile app

I'll will let you know when you can stop in. It's expected to open in mid-March.

Ewing Eats will be in Serenity Plaza along with area favorite Firkin Tavern

Serenity Plaza is also home to Firkin Tavern, Sal de Forte's Italian restaurant, Philly Pretzel Factory, Ewing Pharmacy, and newer to the shopping center, Dr. Auntie's Gourmet Popcorn, which is getting rave reviews.

READ MORE: Campus Town Grill coming soon to Campus Town at TCNJ in Ewing

Ewing Eats via Facebook Ewing Eats via Facebook loading...

Ewing Eats: Sandwich & Grill is located at 1400 Parkway Avenue, Unit B1 in Ewing Township, NJ.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2026 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2026 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll