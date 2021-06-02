In what could be a great opportunity to save some serious money, Target has announced for 2021 their Deal Days will duel head-to-head with Amazon's Prime Day(s).

Amazon usually holds its Prime Days in July, but announced yesterday that it would hold the mega-sale earlier in June due to the Tokyo Olympics. More than two million items will be on sale at Amazon on June 21st and 22nd. Amazon's first Prime Day was in 2015.

Last year, Amazon postponed Prime Day to October because of the pandemic, and used the sales event to kickoff holiday shopping early.

Not to be outdone, Target followed up by announcing that their 2021 "Deal Days' will span three days on June 20th, 21st, and 22nd -- getting a jump on Amazon by starting their sale one day earlier.

Target also announced that their gift cards will be five percent off during Deal Days. Food and beverages will be part of Target's big sale this year too.

Target executive Vice President and chief growth officer Christina Hennington says:

Target Deal Days is bigger and better than ever for all guests, with more days and ways to save, including food and beverage deals this year. Our industry-leading, safe and easy fulfillment options deliver same-day joy — with no waiting or membership fee required.

There's no word from Walmart or Best Buy on they'll be joining in on the June savings days.

Amazon is already saying they'll have Amazon Fire TVs for as low as $99. Let the deals begin!