Tommy&#8217;s Tavern + Tap Coming to Mt. Laurel, NJ Announces Grand Opening Date!

Tommy’s Tavern + Tap Coming to Mt. Laurel, NJ Announces Grand Opening Date!

Credit: Instagram @tommystaverntap

If you've been waiting for this popular restaurant to open in Burlington County, you won't have to wait too much longer!

Tommy's Tavern + Tap, will be taking over the old TGI Friday's building in the Centerton Square shopping center in Mount Laurel, as we learned earlier this year.

Credit: Instagram @tommystaverntap
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Now, we finally have a grand opening date! According to their Instagram announcement, They'll officially be open for business on June 28!

The building is located at 40 Centerton Rd. You may remember when TGI Fridays permanently closed.

Tommy's Tavern already has 7 locations in New Jersey, in Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Morris Plains and Princeton. So this will be its first South Jersey location!

Earlier this year, we also learned that they'll be taking over the former location of Houlihan's in Cherry Hill, located at Marlton Pike & Garden State Blvd. So far, no word yet on when they'll be opening there, as the building remains vacant.

Google Maps
loading...

If you've never been to Tommy's they're self-described as a restaurant, bar and pizzeria. It's a family-owned business that was found by Tommy Bonfiglio, who sadly passed away last year. The family is keeping the business running.

The new Mount Laurel location will be open Sun - Thurs. 11 am - 11 pm, and Fri. - Sat. 11 am - 12 am.

Their menu features tasty apps, burgers & sandwiches, pizza, house salads, chicken wings, pasta, steak, sushi, coal-fired pizza, flatbreads and so much more!

Are you excited for Tommy's Tavern to be coming to South Jersey? Let us know in the comments!

 

Here Are 9 Smokin' BBQ Joints You HAVE to Try in Central NJ

These places are finger lickin' good!

Here Are The 11 BEST Seafood Restaurants in Central NJ 2023

It's time to get crackin'! Check out these amazing seafood restaurants in Central New Jersey
Filed Under: Burlington County, Close to PA, Mount Laurel, Tommy's Tavern + Tap
Categories: Burlington County, Restaurants
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 94.5 PST