Tommy’s Tavern + Tap Coming to Mt. Laurel, NJ Announces Grand Opening Date!

If you've been waiting for this popular restaurant to open in Burlington County, you won't have to wait too much longer!

Tommy's Tavern + Tap, will be taking over the old TGI Friday's building in the Centerton Square shopping center in Mount Laurel, as we learned earlier this year.

Credit: Instagram @tommystaverntap

Now, we finally have a grand opening date! According to their Instagram announcement, They'll officially be open for business on June 28!

The building is located at 40 Centerton Rd. You may remember when TGI Fridays permanently closed.

Tommy's Tavern already has 7 locations in New Jersey, in Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Morris Plains and Princeton. So this will be its first South Jersey location!

Earlier this year, we also learned that they'll be taking over the former location of Houlihan's in Cherry Hill, located at Marlton Pike & Garden State Blvd. So far, no word yet on when they'll be opening there, as the building remains vacant.

Google Maps

If you've never been to Tommy's they're self-described as a restaurant, bar and pizzeria. It's a family-owned business that was found by Tommy Bonfiglio, who sadly passed away last year. The family is keeping the business running.

The new Mount Laurel location will be open Sun - Thurs. 11 am - 11 pm, and Fri. - Sat. 11 am - 12 am.

Their menu features tasty apps, burgers & sandwiches, pizza, house salads, chicken wings, pasta, steak, sushi, coal-fired pizza, flatbreads and so much more!

Are you excited for Tommy's Tavern to be coming to South Jersey? Let us know in the comments!

