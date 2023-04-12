Coming Soon! This Popular Restaurant is Replacing The Closed TGI Fridays in Mount Laurel NJ

Move over, TGI Fridays! A new restaurant is taking over in Mount Laurel

Tommy's Tavern + Tap, will be taking over the old TGI Friday's building in the Centerton Square shopping center in Mount Laurel, according to the Township of Mount Laurel Facebook community page.

The building is located at 40 Centerton Rd. You may remember when TGI Fridays permanently closed recently.

It's the perfect spot for Tommy's Tavern. Here's how the building looked in August 2022 after it closed:

No word on an exact date for when they Tommy's will open, but according to a post on their Instagram, they're aiming for a summer opening!

Tommy's Tavern already has 7 locations in New Jersey, in Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Morris Plains and Princeton. So this will be its first South Jersey location!

If you've never been to Tommy's they're self-described as a restaurant, bar and pizzeria. It's a family-owned business that was found by Tommy Bonfiglio, who sadly passed away last year. The family is keeping the business running.

"The restaurant mixes a modern upscale vibe with sports bar features. The menu offers a wide variety of choices from coal fire pizzas, classic soups and salads, sandwiches, flatbreads, sushi and more," the Facebook post reads.

They keep things sleek and classy. This will be a great spot to grab some bougie drinks too.

We'll keep you posted on that opening date! Are you excited for Tommy's Tavern to be coming to South Jersey? Let us know in the comments.

