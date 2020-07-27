Tonight’s Phillies Game Postponed Amid Baseball’s COVID-19 Outbreak

Tonight's game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak that's affecting the MLB. Several members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19 while in Philadelphia this weekend.

A total of 14 members of the Miami Marlins organization (12 players and 2 coaches) tested positive for COVID-19 while in Philadelphia this weekend, ESPN reports. The Marlins canceled their flight home on Monday as a result of the outbreak.

The Marlins were in Philadelphia this weekend to open the MLB season against the Phillies. The Marlins canceled their home opener, which was scheduled for tonight, against the Baltimore Orioles in Miami.

And now we've learned that tonight's Phillies home game against the Yankees has also been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The MLB calls for players to be isolated from the team until they have two negative tests (24 hours apart), show no symptoms (for 72 hours), and receive approval from the team's doctors.

ESPN says that the visitor's clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia had been fumigated by Phillies officials, and they report that the Yankees also brought their own staff to assist.

The outbreak will likely cause ripple effects throughout the league as baseball works to contain the outbreak. Major League Baseball has not officially commented on the issue as of midday Monday.