Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio Will Open a New Restaurant In Philadelphia This Fall

'Top Chef' judge Tom Coliccho will open a fast casual restaurant in Philadelphia later this year, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Philadelphia's Business Journal was the first source to notice and report that Philadelphia was listed on the Root & Sprig website.

The eatery will be a Root & Sprig restaurant, which is a new concept that Coliccho and his team have just launched. The eateries are set to open in healthcare spaces, and elevate the consumer experience.

So while we don't know where in Philadelphia the restaurant will open, it's likely it'll open in one of Philadelphia's major hospitals. Denver is also in the list of cities where they plan to open this year, according to their website.

Just this week they opened a location inside the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where the Philadelphia Business Journal reports they serve up salads, toasts, sandwiches, and more between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The company's website says that the founders wanted to bring healthy food options to health care professionals during work hours.

“(Dan) Guaricci (the company's CEO) noticed a common thread — the lack of healthy food options available to health care professionals during work hours,” the Root & Sprig website says.

The site says that the team wants to bring a better quality to "serve the population that works tirelessly to keep us all healthy day in and day out.”

94.5 PST reached out to the team at Root & Sprig for additional details since we're curious where it'll open, but they have not returned our request for more info just yet.