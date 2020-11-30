Tornado Warning Issued For Bucks County Until 4:30 PM

A rare late November Tornado warning has been issued for parts of Bucks County just before 4 pm. The warning currently lasts until 4:30 pm on Monday (November 30).

"At 353 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lansdale, or 17 miles north of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 50 mph," the National Weather Service wrote.

The locations affected by this cell include Lansdale, Doylestown, Byram, Chalfont, Tinicum, New Hope, Pipersville, Gardenville, Lumberville, Lambertville, New Britain, Brittany Farms-Highlands, and Montgomeryville.

A confirmed sighting of a tornado has not occurred at this time, however, residents in the impacted area are advised to "move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris."