Tornado Watch Issued for New Jersey & Eastern Pa

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire state of New Jersey and the Eastern half of Pennsylvania — including Bucks County and the City of Philadelphia.

94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is tracking the storms as they work through our area on this active weather day.

"All it will take is a little twisting action, a little shear, and you get a tornado. The Storm Prediction Center puts NJ in a 5% tornado risk - that's huge for the Northeast US," Dan explains. "Personally, I think that's a little high - the parameters aren't perfect. But certainly conducive to quick spin-ups."

Get our free mobile app

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 pm Thursday evening. Click here to read an in-depth breakdown the forecast from Dan Zarrow.

Even if we don't see a tornado tonight, we could definitely see a strong thunderstorm, as Dan pointed out today.

"You may want to keep your cell phone topped off on the charger, in case there is a power outage in your area at some point. And secure your garbage cans, lawn furniture, toys, etc," to prepare, Dan says.

And, of course, you'll want to stay weather aware today as storms may pop up.

"If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in a sturdy building immediately. Never attempt to drive, walk, or swim through flooded areas."

