There seems to be some serious quality control issues happening at Trader Joe's lately.

Trader Joe's one of the most popular grocery chains in the U.S., has just announced they're recalling yet another product due to salmonella contamination.

The product in question? Infinite Herbs organic basil.

The affected basil was sold in 29 states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to their statement:

"We are recalling Infinite Herbs Organic Basil (UPC# 8 18042 02147 7)—sold in 2.5-ounce packages between February 1, 2024 and April 6, 2024, and only in AL, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VT, VA, Washington DC, and WI stores—as the product may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella."

As of April 18, there have been 12 reports of people in 7 states affected by the salmonella.

Basil's shelf life only lasts for about 5-7 days, so the products have likely already been discarded or consumed. However, if you have the affected basil stored in your freezer, you should throw it away.

Yet ANOTHER Recall for Trader Joe's

This seems to be quite a trend for Trader Joe's in recent months. Last month alone, they also had to recall their whole cashews for salmonella contamination, and their popular Trader Joe's Chicken Soup Dumplings for potential plastic contamination.

The company says it's working with the farmer to conduct an internal investigation into what's caused the contamination to prevent it from happening in the future.

