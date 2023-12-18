These 7 Major Retailers Will Be Closed in New Jersey on Christmas Day

Simply having a wonderful Christmastime! But of course, that's only if you get all your holiday shopping done!

There are few things more stressful than needing and not having when Christmas Day kicks in. And it's even worse when you don't have the option to get out and buy whatever you need.

We're looking at you, you last-minute shopper, you! If you want to avoid grocery and gift shopping panic the closer we get to Christmas Day, make your list and check it twice! Because although some stores will be open on Christmas Day, it's unlikely that it's a big-box "everything" store.

Most major retailers will be closed on Christmas Day. As they should be! Employees need their holiday time with family too.

So before you show up to your local Target or Walmart on Christmas Day or on Christmas Eve, ready to go into full-on Karen mode when their doors won't open to accommodate you, make your plan: Know which stores are closed on Christmas Day, and which one's will have modified hours on Christmas Eve.

It's crunch time. So ready, set, shop! And get it done before Christmas!

Here are 7 major retailers that will be closed in New Jersey (and nationwide) on Christmas Day!

These 7 Major Retailers Will Be Closed in NJ Christmas Day If you haven't gotten all your shopping done from these major retail stores, you better get on it before Christmas Day! Gallery Credit: Austyn

Happy well-timed shopping!

