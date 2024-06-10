RECALL: If You Drive This Car in New Jersey, Turn it in ASAP – It Could be a Fire Risk

Heads up! If you drive this Kia model, you may very well have to turn it in for repairing. Because there's an issue that could potentially set your car and property on fire.

Kia is recalling about 436,000 Telluride SUVs nationwide due to a dangerous fire risk involving the front seat. The front power seat motor could overheat, causing the vehicle to potentially ignite while parked or in motion.

According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

"The front power seat motor on the affected vehicles could overheat because of a stuck power seat slide knob, potentially resulting in a fire and increasing the risk of injury."

Which Kia Tellurides are being recalled?

The Kia Telluride models being recalled are the 2020-2024 year models.

What should I do if my Kia Telluride is being recalled?

The automaker's immediate warning is, park your car outside and away from other vehicles until you are able to get the car repaired.

If you have one of these vehicles, you can expect to get a letter in the mail with more information. They'll be mailed out starting July 30.

But in the meantime, you can take your car to the dealer, where they'll fix the issue by installing a "bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs, free of charge."

Given the fact that the days are getting hotter, it'd be a good idea to get it taken care of sooner rather than later!

