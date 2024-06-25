RECALL: Over 550K Ford F-Series Trucks Being Recalled for Transmission Issue

Heads up! If you're driving this pickup truck

Ford is recalling over 550,000 2014 F-150 pickup trucks due to an issue with the transmission that may cause the vehicle to abruptly downshift into first gear, which could potentially cause the vehicle to crash, according to NHTSA documents.

According to the documents, the recall covers 552,188 vehicles. The issue stems from a temporary loss in signal between the transmission output shaft speed sensor and the powertrain control module, which can result the driver losing control of the vehicle no matter how fast it's going:

"Some vehicles may experience an intermittent loss of the transmission Output Shaft Speed (OSS) sensor signal to the Powertrain Control Module (PCM), potentially resulting in a temporary, unintended downshift into first gear."

The good news? Only about 1% of the recalled vehicles are expected to have the issue, which is fewer than 100 vehicles. But it's still important to take proper precautions.

What should I do if my Ford F-150 is being recalled?

If your 2014 F-150 vehicle is being recalled, you can expect a letter in the mail by July 5, advising you to bring your vehicle into your Ford or Lincoln dealer so they can update the powertrain software - at no cost to you.

Owners can also contact the company's customer service or reach out to the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline with any further concerns or questions.

Filed Under: ford, ford f-150, recall
Categories: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tech

