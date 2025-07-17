Trader Joe’s is one of the most viral grocery stores in the country right now. When I’m online and see a delicious and easy 30-minute meal recipe video, I know that it’s probably all ingredients from Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe's Viral Products

For years, the grocery chain has been known for creating some of the most delicious snack items that you can get. Their amazing buffalo chicken dip, Everything But The Bagel seasoning and other products have been going viral for years.

We’ve all had a night where we didn’t feel like being in the kitchen making dinner for hours on end and we went to Trader Joe’s and let some of the cool foods speak to us.

While most people get to experience some of these amazing grocery stores, not everyone has a Trader Joe’s close to them, which is honestly kind of sad. If you live in Pennsylvania and always feel like you’re missing out on the Trader Joe’s hype, you may be in luck.

The grocery chain is expanding in 2025 and there are going to be two brand new Trader Joe’s locations opening in Pennsylvania this year. On Trader Joe’s official website, you can see a list of brand-new locations that are set to open throughout the year.

New Trader Joe's Location's Coming to Pennsylvania in 2025

Trader Joe's Grocery Store Getty Images loading...

Locations in both Exton, PA and Berwyn, PA are “Coming Soon!” according to the ‘Announcements’ tab on their website. It seems like these two Pennsylvania towns are in for some amazing snacks and recipes.

The Exton location will be located at 125 West Lincoln Highway and the Berwyn location will be located at 550 Lancaster Avenue. There are no opening dates or times for these stores yet, but there will be updates closer to opening.

