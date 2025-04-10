Good news Trader Joe's fans.

Central Jersey is getting another Trader Joe's

There are plans for another Trader Joe's location in Central Jersey, according to NJBiz.

You can never have too many Trader Joe's around, right?

The store is such a vibe. There are so many cool snacks, cheap but delicious wine, the prettiest flowers, and so much more.

There's always great buzz about Trader Joe's on social media.

Trader Joe's is featured on social media often

Social media influencers stroll the stores, dedicated to highlighting awesome, unique, and delicious Trader Joe's products that can't be missed.

That's how I discovered my new favorite snack, the Cornbread Crisps. Oh my gosh, they're so good.

Lucky for you if you live in or around Central Jersey because a new location is planned for that area this year.

The new Trader Joe's will be in Woodbridge

It's going to be in Woodbridge.

The Trader Joe's company says there's no location or timeline for opening yet.

But, the Woodbridge Mayor, John McCormac, seems to know more.

Woodbridge Mayor says it will be in the old Bed Bath & Beyond Store on Route 1

McCormac says the trendy grocery store will be located on Route 1, in the old Bed Bath & Beyond store, across the way from Woodbridge Center mall.

The mayor did not give a timeline for opening either. Hopefully, this stays true.

This will be the 20th Trader Joe's store in the Garden State.

Other New Jersey locations include Princeton, Cherry Hill, Bridgewater, Freehold, Brick, Marlton, Denville, Hoboken, North Brunswick, Millburn, Clifton, Paramus, and Wayne.

Trader Joe's has stores in 43 U.S. states

There are over 500 locations across the country in 43 states.

A Trader Joe's spokesperson says the company is looking at "hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year."

I'll let you know if I hear anything else about the future Woodbridge Trader Joe's.

For more information, click here.

