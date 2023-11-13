Seriously, who doesn't love Trader Joe's? For some many of us, it's a mandatory weekly shopping trip.

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

And as far as frozen meals go, Trader Joe's frozen foods are pretty darn good for the price! It's no wonder why they're so popular. Every once in a while, a Trader Joe's item will go viral, thanks to a trend or video on social media. While the hype is still on, it can be darn near impossible your hands on the coveted item.

I remember when this happened with Trader Joe's famous crunchy chili onion oil. Once it went viral on TikTok, I was desperate to try it, but it was always out of stock! I didn't get my hands on one until about a month later!

Credit: Trader Joe's Credit: Trader Joe's loading...

So what Trader Joe's item has all the clout this time?

Trader Joe's Frozen Kimbap. All you have to do it pop it in the microwave for two minutes, and you have a delicious Korean treat!

Credit: Trader Joe's Credit: Trader Joe's loading...

And it's probably because of quite a few food reviews on the item I've been seeing on TikTok. This one has over 13 million views:

In some places, stores have gone so far as to put signs up that say "Limit 2 per customer!"

In fact, I myself have been influenced to get my hands on this, though I haven't yet! Have you seen the same thing in New Jersey Trader Joe's stores? If you've tried their kimbap, let us know if it's truly worth the hype!

