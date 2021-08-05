Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless to Show Off Haircut by Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shed a few inches of hair (and a few layers of clothing) while showing off her new haircut done by boyfriend Travis Barker.

On Wednesday (Aug. 4), the reality star shared a series of photos to her Instagram account, including a topless photo revealing a trim she received from her beau. From the photos, it seems as though the Blink-182 rocker cut off quite a lot of Kourt's hair.

Kardashian's pal, Sarah Howard, commented on the Instagram gallery, "Nice cut @travisbarker," to which Kardashian playfully replied, "Good with his hands."

The other photos Kardashian shared show her two children — 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign — peeking through a window. They also show Kardashian and Barker enjoying s'mores.

Kardashian and Barker are currently in a 10-day quarantine.

See Kardashian's new cut, below.

"Kourtney and Travis have this out-of-this-world connection and it's hard for them to keep their hands off each other. Their chemistry is undeniable," a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian's ex and father of her two children, Scott Disick, has also allegedly "gotten more used to the idea that Kourtney and Travis' relationship is serious," thought it's "not his favorite subject of discussion."

Barker's kids, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, seemingly approve of his relationship. Alabama recently referred to Kardashian as her "stepmom" during an Instagram Live session with friends while they were playing a game of "Never Have I Ever."