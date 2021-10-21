Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian charmed the internet on Wednesday (Oct. 20) with new engagement photos from their recent romantic showing on the beach. As the Hollywood couple revealed earlier this week, it was there they got engaged to be married after a courtship that's seen the blink-182 drummer and the star socialite become a celebrity media staple.

But besides the focus on the affectionate pair, perhaps the most striking thing about the images is a large, stylized TK logo — presumably designed from Barker and Kardashian's combined first initials — written in roses within a floral wreath on the sand. Maybe it's just the angle, but the arrangement looks like it says TC a lot more than TK. And, intriguingly, some have already speculated it contains a secret message.

"My fiancé[e]," Barker captioned three shots of him and his bride-to-be, not mentioning anything about the emblem. Kardashian shared 10 pics from the seaside affair, saying, "I woke up all night thinking it was a dream." Her photos show the logo much more clearly. (Each initially posted limited pics of the engagement on social media when they announced it on Monday.)

Despite the couple's logo issues — they may just need to hire a new graphic designer — Barker and Kardashian seem like a great match. He credits his fiancée with helping him return to flying after a deadly 2008 Learjet crash, and she recently wore a Cannibal Corpse T-shirt, presumably with some guidance from the rocker.

Barker, who frequently works with Machine Gun Kelly, plays drums on MGK's upcoming album Born With Horns — it follows the rapper turned rocker's 2020 effort with Barker, Tickets to My Downfall. Barker, Kardashian and Kelly recently were lampooned on SNL.

See the new engagement photos below.