Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Are Back Together, But Can Date Other People – Report

Just days after Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner took their baby girl Stormi to Disneyland, reports are now circulating online that the former couple has rekindled their flame.

According to a report from TMZ on Friday (May 21), La Flame and the Jenner sister are back together, but there's a pertinent detail worth mentioning. They're supposedly in an open relationship and can date other people.

Sources say that Travis and Kylie have agreed to get back together, but have a non-exclusive arrangement.

The two reportedly called in quits back in October of 2019, after a two-year long relationship. At the time, insiders claimed they were trying to make things work romantically, but opted to put their shaky love on pause instead.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their now-3-year-old daughter, Stormi, in February of 2018. About five months before Kylie gave birth, rumors were swirling of her pregnancy, which remained in secrecy until three days after the reality TV star actually gave birth on Feb. 1, 2018.

When the now-billionaire mom announced her pregnancy via Instagram, she penned a lengthy caption, which read, "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you are used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was something I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I know how."

Around the time Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter to the world, they also shared their journey to parenthood with fans via an 11-minute visual titled To Our Daughter.

The news of the former 2013 XXL Freshman and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO's new relationship status comes about two weeks after the Houston rapper released the tickets to his highly anticipated Astroworld Festival, which caused fans to go into a frenzy due to ticket prices starting at $300.

