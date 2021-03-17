Despite the health concerns crowded spaces can bring amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Travis Scott fans are known to form a mob around him whenever he's out in public. And the recent event launch of his CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer drink was no different.

In a short video clip that has been circulating online, the former 2013 XXL Freshman is seen inside a store being swarmed by fans as he slightly lowers his mask to ask the cashier the price of what appears to be a pack of Doublemint gum. The person who took the video wrote, "Just a goat buying some gum."

In a series of Instagram Story posts shared by marketing company MilkMoney yesterday (March 16), La Flame partnered up with Pink Dot, a prepared-to-order grocery store on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, on Monday (March 15) to host a release for his highly sought after CACTI beverage.

While at the convenience store, a mob of fans surrounded Travis Scott as he tried to purchase a pack of gum, while he sat in a CACTI delivery truck signing autographs, on the sidewalk as he told fans he wanted to take a group photo and more.

CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer officially hit stores on Monday and has already begun selling out nationwide. The CACTI website sold out of all products in less than 12 hours. However, a restock is expected to happen at some point this week.

Stores carrying the beverage have even reported record-breaking daily sales. An unnamed online retailer has also reported that through their delivery platform, the newly launched drink has made up 54 percent of their total seltzer sales. Additionally, the retailer sold as many CACTI beverages in one day as their top performing alcohol does within a week.

The drink was made available at over 20,000 stores with more establishments to receive the drink soon. Over 1,000 stores in Los Angeles received CACTI and hundreds of stores are apparently requesting restocks of inventory. One grocery chain even noted that the drink sold four times more in one day than the leading hard seltzer competitor does at the store in one week.

Public conversation surrounding CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer was first sparked in September of last year. The Astroworld rapper had been hinting at the alcoholic beverage for a few days before he uploaded an image to IG promoting his song "Franchise" with M.I.A. and Young Thug, which contained bottles of the drink alongside Travis and his crew. There was a billboard for the seltzer as well.

Forbes reported in November of 2020 that Travis Scott was going to be launching a hard seltzer with AB InBev. The following month, Travis confirmed the venture.

By no means does the bag stop for Travis Scott.

See more images from Travis' CACTI launch in Los Angeles below.

