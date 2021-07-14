Travis Scott Launches Weed Company Cactus Farms

Travis Scott’s newest business venture is smoking hot.

The rapper-producer has teamed up with Connected Cannabis to launch his own weed company called Cactus Farms. The strain arrived in stores last Saturday (July 10) in California and Arizona, according to a statement from Connected Cannabis.

The company says the indica-leaning hybrid strain, handpicked by La Flame himself, features a “dense, purple bud structure that smokes with the same experience as sipping a fine wine." Of course, with anything Travis touches, it is sure to sell out.

Connected Farms

According to GreenEntrepreneur, Connected Cannabis is a California-based company that was established in 2009. In 2017, the company acquired medical cannabis company Alien Labs, and earlier this year, accrued nearly $30 million in funding to develop different growing methods with marijuana, which also attributed to the company expanding its outreach within the cannabis community.

Meanwhile, Travis joins a plethora of rappers who have dived into the cannabis industry. Most notably, Jay-Z and his high-end marijuana line called Monogram. Last December, the premium cannabis brand partnered with the California-based company Caliva to create various smoking products, including a $50 hand-rolled joint dubbed the "OG Handroll.”

Other artists in the weed business include Drake, Lil Baby, Wiz Khalifa and Cypress Hill’s B-Real.

As for Travis, he can add weed to his portfolio of brand partnerships. Within the last year, the Cactus Jack Records leader has previously teamed up with McDonald’s, PlayStation, Nike, General Mills and more. In 2020, during the pandemic, he reportedly earned $100 million through his various partnerships.

Looks like Travis Scott will never fumble the bag.