Travis Scott Under Investigation for Surprise Public Event Due to Potential COVID-19 Violations – Report

Travis Scott held a surprise event in Los Angeles this week, but he may have to answer to city officials after being accused of possibly violating COVID-19 regulations.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (Feb. 25), La Flame held a flash mob-esque pop-up event in the West Hollywood section of L.A. on Tuesday (Feb. 23). However, he didn't receive a permit from the city's Department of Public Works because the DPW is reportedly leery of giving the OK on these sorts of non-essential events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

City officials are reportedly taking a close look at Travis and his event to see if he infringed on coronavirus restrictions.

Los Angeles' Department of Public Works also reportedly plans to confer with the City Attorney's office on the actions they'll take against the Houston rapper, which includes potential fines. It's worth noting that although Public Works does issue citations for permit violations, it isn't certain whether or not Travis will receive one.

As for the event, hundreds of people gathered at a newsstand featuring Travis Scott's Cactus Jack logo to announce his first "Utopia" issue of i-D magazine, where he can be seen gracing the cover. He discusses his upcoming Utopia album in the interview.

The former 2013 XXL Freshman clearly loves his fans because he did something similar last September at a McDonald's location shortly after launching his partnership with the fast-food franchise.

Travis Scott made an appearance at a Mickey D's in Downey, Calif. and was surrounded by a mob of supporters. In the video footage that surfaced online, there were few mask sightings and very little social distancing was being practiced at the time.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Travis Scott and the Los Angeles Department of Public Works for a comment.

See footage from Travis' surprise event below.