Trenton Thunder Pride Night On June 12

June 12th will be a big day at Arm & Hammer Park. The Trenton Thunder is set to host its Pride Night to celebrate Pride month which is the month of June. According to a Facebook post created by the Trenton Thunder, "The Thunder are proud to bring back Pride Night on Saturday, June 12th."

This is a theme night that the Trenton Thunder has had for several years now and wants to continue showing support to the LGBT community. For Pride Night, the Trenton Thunder will be facing the Scranton Wilkes Barre Rail Riders at 6:30 pm.

It was stated in the Facebook post created by the Trenton Thunder that right after the game on Pride Night fans will be able to enjoy the Postgame Fireworks.

The cool thing is that now that the COVID-19 restrictions are starting to go away little by little the Trenton Thunder is allowing fans into the Arm & Hammer Park at full capacity. That is great news. The full capacity started on June 1st, according to the Trenton Thunder website.

Another cool promotion during the Trenton Thunder games is the one dollar hot dogs. It was stated on the Trenton Thunder website that fans will be able to enjoy one dollar hot dogs during every Tuesday game. If you happen to be with a kid that is 12 and under you probably want to know that they eat free.

