WARNING: Turn Around Don’t Drown – Stay At Home

As if you needed a reminder, today is NOT a day to go out for a joy ride. If you see a flooded roadway, turn around. Officials are urging you to avoid all flooded roadways in our area.

There are countless reports of vehicles being stuck in flooded roadways across our area.

Remember -- no matter how large (or heavy) your vehicle is: one foot of water can carry any vehicle away.

In fact, it only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet.

"Do NOT drive into flooded roadways or around a barricade," officials are reminding us. As they always say:

Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.

The forecast calls for improving conditions later this afternoon, and the sun may even break out before the end of the day.