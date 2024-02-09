I’m Convinced Every New Jersey Mom Had This Kitchen in the 90’s/Early 2000’s

I can't be the only one who remembers this!

What on earth was happening in moms' kitchens in the 90's and early 2000's? Were we in an Italian villa or the New Jersey suburbs?

I'm talking about that Tuscan villa/farmhouse aesthetic that we once considered the peak of culinary luxury, opulence, and class. This was the fanciest, most-desired kitchen you could have, and it was very much giving *Olive Garden*.

THIS! There was so much going on.

There were roosters. There were faux grape vines. There were terracotta floors, stone accents, and iron chandeliers! And don't get me started on the decorative glasses of preserved peppers, which were not for eating under any circumstances!

As a 90's kid who grew up in the early 2000's, my mom had this decor, my step mom had this decor, and almost every time I had a playdate at one of my friend's houses, their moms had it too! It was a moment.

I was reminded of it when I came across this TikTok by @retro.avocado, and it tapped something deep in the crevices of memory.

Were we all inspired by Carmela Soprano's kitchen in The Sopranos? Probably.

But we can't also forget the "apple kitchen" mom! The aesthetic was simple *fruit* back then. And make it rustic!

Did your kitchens look like this in the 90's and early 2000's? As overstated and tacky as they may seem now, at least you know there was always good food in that kitchen!

