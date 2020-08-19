Twitter Has Determined NJ’s Favorite Ice Cream Flavor – Are they Correct?

What is your favorite ice cream flavor? Twitter has been creeping on your tweets and they think they have it figured out.

According to the 30 million tweets that Twitter analyzed, mint chocolate chip is New Jersey's favorite ice cream flavor. Supposedly, we share the same taste as Maine and Delaware.

If you're asking yourself where the tried and true chocolate and vanilla are, those flavors were used in the "control group." Twitter wasn't messing around!

Other popular ice cream varieties that trended were strawberry, brownie, cookie dough, and coffee.

Take a look at what the rest of the country is screaming for.