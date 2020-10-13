‘Two and a Half Men’ Star Conchata Ferrell Dies at 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell has died. She was 77 years old when she passed away this week following complications from cardiac arrest. Deadline.com was the first to report the news Tuesday evening.



Ferrell was probably best known for her role as the housekeep Berta on the hit CBS comedy Two and a Half Men from 2003 until its finale in 2015. She was nominated for an Emmy Award as an outstanding supporting actress in both 2005 and 2007.

“She was a beautiful human,” her Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer said in a statement on Twitter. “Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Back in May, Conchata's husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ that the actress was hospitalized for an illness. That illness led to her spending four weeks in the hospital's intensive care unit. She was later transferred to a long-term care facility, where she was put on a respirator and dialysis.

Ferrell acting credits include appearances in "The Ranch" on Netflix, and movies such as "Mystic Pizza," "Edward Scissorhands," "Krampus" and more.