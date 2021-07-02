Personally, I am not a big fan of reality TV shows and most of the time you will just catch me watching some sort of sport. But one show that I have been hooked on for a few years now and I make sure to watch every season is Big Brother.

I have my fingers crossed that one day I will be a player on the Big Brother tv show.

CBS has made it official that July 7th will be when the first episode of Big Brother season 23 will air. Recently CBS also released all of the new players for Big Brother 23 and two of the 16 players that are heading to the Big Brother house are from the City of Brotherly Love.

Both Big Brother 23 players who are from Philadelphia are probably familiar names to you because one is a Sports Illustrated Model and the other one is a former professional boxer's son.

Derek Frazier was born in Philadephia and is still living in Philadelphia. He is actually Joe Frazier's son, according to CBS. In case you did not know, Joe Frazier was the very first professional boxer to beat the legend Muhammad Ali.

According to CBS, Derek Frazier is probably going to be very good with any physical competition because he can "bench 315 lbs, deadlift 500 lbs, back squat 520 lbs."

The other Philadelphia native is the Sports Illustrated model, Christie Valdiserri. Christie Valdiserri is a proud Nittany Lion and according to CBS, she graduated early from Penn State University.

Being book smart can possibly help Christie Veldiserri with the mental competitions.

Derek and Christie, 94.5 PST is rooting for you. Make the City of Brotherly Love proud!