The Mercer Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ is getting two potential new additions that will complement the shopping center.

If you’re familiar with the location, the liquor store Joe Canal’s was connected to Men’s Wearhouse which was located right off the entrance coming off of Route One.

As of about two months ago, Men’s Wearhouse moved to a smaller location across the mall while it waits to move to its permanent home and take over the old David’s Bridal.

Confusing, I know, but all of these moves mean that there is room for more businesses to open!

attachment-Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 5.03.14 PM loading...

Since Men’s Wearhouse is gone and completely moved out, I was curious to know what was moving next to Joe Canals.

People have been speculating that Joe Canals was just going to expand and take over the entirety of the building, but apparently, that’s not the case according to some of the Joe Canals workers I spoke to.

When I asked them if they had heard any news about what could potentially go in next door they said they had plans of expanding the business to the entirety of the building in the beginning, but now other plans may be taking effect.

As of now, a shipping service store like FedEx or UPS and a mattress store will both be taking the place of the old Men’s Wearhouse.

Apparently, they’ll be splitting it up into 2 stores, so with Joe Canals, there would be 3 stores in total within the building.

As of now, this is the word on the street, but if anything changes in the meantime or becomes official, I’ll be sure to update.

